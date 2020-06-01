All apartments in Windsor
961 Columbine Drive
961 Columbine Drive

961 Columbine Drive · (720) 943-7050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

961 Columbine Drive, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2269 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Windsor! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Columbine Drive have any available units?
961 Columbine Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 961 Columbine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
961 Columbine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Columbine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 Columbine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 961 Columbine Drive offer parking?
No, 961 Columbine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 961 Columbine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Columbine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Columbine Drive have a pool?
No, 961 Columbine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 961 Columbine Drive have accessible units?
No, 961 Columbine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Columbine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Columbine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Columbine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 Columbine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
