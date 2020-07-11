/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
178 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CO with washer-dryer
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
5000 sqft
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
255 Pinebrook Ct.
255 Pinebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2888 sqft
255 Pinebrook Ct.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
110 Beacon Way 5F
110 Beacon Way, Windsor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Unit 5F Available 08/01/20 Water Valley Condo - Property Id: 123511 Beautiful 2-BR second-floor unit with 2 full bathrooms, patio & laundry room. Located in southeast Windsor's award-winning Water Valley community, Just off Colo.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5491 Clarence Dr
5491 Clarence Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2327 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4Bd 2.5Bath Detached House - Property Id: 307999 Available AUGUST 1st. Gorgeous, 2-year new home conveniently located in the family friendly neighborhood "The Ridge at Harmony Rd".
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
1007 Arkansas River Court
1007 Arkansas River Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2866 sqft
Beautiful Custom Ranch Home in the Poudre Heights Subdivision. This home features over 2800 square feet of living space with 3 bed/3 baths, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, laundry room on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
18 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
26 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
32 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,205
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,397
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Willow Springs
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
97 Units Available
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
8 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,372
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1367 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5115 5th Ave
5115 Fifth Avenue, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Personality plus with fantastic location - Property Id: 307809 Super cute and tidy one bedroom home in quiet small town country style location yet easy access to Harmony corridor and Old Town Fort Collins.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203
4642 Hahns Peak Dr 203, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1362 sqft
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 Available 08/06/20 Absolutely Gorgeous Condo in Centerra! Coming August! - Available August 6th - This is a sublease through June 2021 You must come see this gorgeous condo! Stunning features include all stainless steel
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320
4545 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Fort Collins with Pool and Clubhouse Access - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 2 BED- 2 BATH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE BALCONY ACCESS TO CLUBHOUSE AND POOL! This 2 bedroom, 2
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
6795 Grainery Rd
6795 Grainery Road, Timnath, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish 3 Bed 2 Bath in Timnath Ranch South - Property Id: 308581 Open and luxurious living in Timnath Ranch South.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sage Creek
5550 Corbett Dr # C16
5550 Corbett Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5550 Corbett Dr # C16 Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Townhome Available July! - Available July 16 This great townhome is located in southern Fort Collins, and features very clean-cut characteristics! Some of the features include a 1-car, detached
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton Creek
6621 Antigua Dr #5
6621 Antigua Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1793 sqft
6621 Antigua Dr #5 Available 08/24/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom townhome located near open space and trails - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This spacious 3 bed 3.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4775 Hahns Peak #204
4775 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Loveland - Centerra! Great Location for Commuters! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *Type/Style: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo *Year Built: 2003 *Square Ft: 1,023 *Lease
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4675 Hahns Peak #101
4675 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1010 sqft
4675 Hahns Peak #101 Available 08/19/20 MUST SEE 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Lakeshore at Centerra! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms -Built 2003 -1010 sqft -Lease:
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rigden Farm
3005 Bryce Dr
3005 Bryce Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1840 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3BR/2BA 1840 sf Ranch in Rigden Farm - Property Id: 167119 **PLEASE NOTE - DATE AVAILABLE IS August 1st.
Similar Pages
Windsor Apartments with GarageWindsor Apartments with GymWindsor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWindsor Apartments with Parking