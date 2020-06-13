Apartment List
272 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Windsor, CO

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1055 Fairfield Ave
1055 Fairfield Avenue, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2877 sqft
1055 Fairfield Ave Available 07/15/20 5 Bedroom Ranch - 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home in desirable Windsor Colorado.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1609 Sorenson Dr.
1609 Sorenson Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
1609 Sorenson Dr. Available 08/18/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story in Jacoby Farm in Windsor, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Built in 2016 1856 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2260 Stonefish Drive
2260 Stonefish Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2418 sqft
2260 Stonefish Drive Available 07/01/20 Don't miss this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Water Valley! - Gorgeous 2 story with open floor plan, 3 car garage, beautiful kitchen with high end finishes and large island including a double oven

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1529 Heirloom Dr.
1529 Heirloom Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2420 sqft
2 Story Home in Windsor's Newest Subdivision! Free Access to the RainDance River Resort! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful 2 story home is located on a corner lot and features: Free Access to

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
255 Pinebrook Ct.
255 Pinebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2888 sqft
255 Pinebrook Ct.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
779 Lakebrook Ct.
779 Lakebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2420 sqft
779 Lakebrook Ct. Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Two Story Home in Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
831 Lakebrook Ct.
831 Lakebrook Court, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2145 sqft
831 Lakebrook Ct. Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Two-Story Home in Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *4 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1561 New Season Drive
1561 New Season Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1790 sqft
1561 New Season Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4-Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Severance! - Available 8/1 Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
298 E Chestnut St #3
298 E Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1794 sqft
298 E Chestnut St #3 Available 07/03/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Beautiful Windsor! - Available 7/3/20 This gorgeous townhome was built in 2019 and has everything you could ask for.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1559 First Light Drive
1559 First Light Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2880 sqft
1559 First Light Drive Available 07/01/20 Fantastic House in New Windsor Subdivision! Available Soon! - At 1559 First Light Drive in east Windsor, you'll find great appliances, newer carpet, great features and more! Live close to parks, Windsor Lake

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
647 Clarendon Drive
647 Clarendon Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2855 sqft
See yourself in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms home in a growing new community. This 2 story home is well arranged with two living spaces & large eat in kitchen with granite countertops. Excellent pantry storage is hidden out of the way.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7415 Pimlico Drive
7415 Pimlico Drive, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,665
2097 sqft
Beautiful open, vaulted home with a loft overlooking the main floor sitting room, Granite throughout. Main master with 5pc bath, large dining room, 5 bed with walk ins, 4 baths. Lots of large windows. Very bright, open feel. 3 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
961 Columbine Drive
961 Columbine Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2269 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Windsor! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
894 Durum Street
894 Durum Street, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1738 sqft
Great single family home in a very nice neighborhood. Open floor plan with three bedrooms upstairs and a 4th in finished basement, with full bathroom attached. Large master suite includes 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet.

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
2166 Longfin Drive
2166 Longfin Drive, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
4128 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Windsor! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated January 25 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1225 Founders Circle
1225 Founders Cir, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
3029 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home across from Founders Green Park in Brunner Farm. This two story home features an open main floor with wood floors, reading nook, and tons of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
23 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4409 Flattop Court
4409 Flattop Court, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Available July 1st One dog negotiable. This is a nice bi-level 3 bed 2 bath home. Some of the features include a fenced yard, storage shed, nice deck, wood burning stove, just to name a few.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5475 Long Drive
5475 Long Drive, Timnath, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2007 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a extremely nice 4 bed 2.5 bath newer home located in Timnath Ranch.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mountain View
25 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,120
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,202
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Willow Springs
20 Units Available
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,188
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,243
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
29 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,343
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Windsor, CO

Finding an apartment in Windsor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

