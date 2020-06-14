Apartment List
/
CO
/
windsor
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Windsor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
5000 sqft
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1609 Sorenson Dr.
1609 Sorenson Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
1609 Sorenson Dr. Available 08/18/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story in Jacoby Farm in Windsor, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Built in 2016 1856 Sq. Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1529 Heirloom Dr.
1529 Heirloom Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2420 sqft
2 Story Home in Windsor's Newest Subdivision! Free Access to the RainDance River Resort! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful 2 story home is located on a corner lot and features: Free Access to

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1687 Grand Avenue
1687 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1771 sqft
This end-unit townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
894 Durum Street
894 Durum Street, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1738 sqft
Great single family home in a very nice neighborhood. Open floor plan with three bedrooms upstairs and a 4th in finished basement, with full bathroom attached. Large master suite includes 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated January 25 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1225 Founders Circle
1225 Founders Cir, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
3029 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home across from Founders Green Park in Brunner Farm. This two story home features an open main floor with wood floors, reading nook, and tons of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
21 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mountain View
23 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,120
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,202
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
$
10 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
30 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,343
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
$
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fossil Lake
1 Unit Available
3300 Shallow Pond Drive
3300 Shallow Pond Drive, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4726 sqft
Executive Rental Home in SE Fort Collins - Property Id: 80660 Unfurnished 2 Story Craftsman Style former Model home w/ beautiful built-ins & custom features. Big windows make it sunny & bright.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
910 Mt. Shavano Avenue
910 Mt Shavano Avenue, Weld County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3214 sqft
HOME SWEET HOME The Overlook at Severance - Welcome Home. This brand new home features 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths. Hardwood Floors in the kitchen and dining area. The great room, kitchen and dining are perfect for entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
267 Mt Harvard Ave
267 Mt Harvard Avenue, Weld County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2096 sqft
267 Mt Harvard Ave Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Home in Severance! Available July! - Beautiful, 2018 house in the fast-growing town of Severance! Enjoy the out-of-city life while still being just a quick drive away from I-25, Wal-Mart Supercenter,

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stanton Creek
1 Unit Available
6621 Antigua Dr #5
6621 Antigua Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1793 sqft
6621 Antigua Dr #5 Available 08/24/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom townhome located near open space and trails - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This spacious 3 bed 3.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
927 Saddlebrook Lane
927 Saddlebrook Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1692 sqft
927 Saddlebrook Lane Available 08/05/20 Beautifully Manicured Home! Available August! - This is a sublease through July 2021 3 bedroom, 2 bath in highly sought-after Fort Collins neighborhood - this home won't last long.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dakota Ridge
1 Unit Available
2343 Pike Cir
2343 Pike Circle South, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
2343 Pike Cir Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, Central A/C, $1695, 1 Car Garage & Covered Parking, Immaculate Townhome, Great Location - $1695, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer Included, Central Air/Heat, 1 Car Garage

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
Willow Brook
1 Unit Available
3832 Big Dipper Drive
3832 Big Dipper Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2800 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath single-family home is ideally located in Observatory Village, one of Fort Collins' most desirable neighborhoods.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
4646 Withers Drive
4646 Withers Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2206 sqft
This four bedroom, three bathroom single-family home is ideally located in Fort Collins' Clydesdale Village. This is home sits on a great, 1/4 acre corner lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Windsor, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Windsor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Windsor 1 BedroomsWindsor 3 BedroomsWindsor Apartments with BalconyWindsor Apartments with Garage
Windsor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWindsor Apartments with ParkingWindsor Apartments with Pool
Windsor Apartments with Washer-DryerWindsor Dog Friendly ApartmentsWindsor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COBerthoud, CORanchettes, WYApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
University of Colorado Boulder