apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
75 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CO with pool
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
298 E Chestnut St #3
298 E Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1794 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Beautiful Windsor! - Available 7/3/20 This gorgeous townhome was built in 2019 and has everything you could ask for. A warm color palette and HUGE windows are comfortable and inviting.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1559 First Light Drive
1559 First Light Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2880 sqft
1559 First Light Drive Available 08/01/20 Fantastic House in New Windsor Subdivision! Available August! - At 1559 First Light Drive in east Windsor, you'll find great appliances, newer carpet, great features and more! Live close to parks, Windsor
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
18 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:14am
21 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1346 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
29 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,205
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,397
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,347
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1138 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Willow Springs
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Mountain View
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,153
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
91 Units Available
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,382
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1367 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1682 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320
4545 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Fort Collins with Pool and Clubhouse Access - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 2 BED- 2 BATH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE BALCONY ACCESS TO CLUBHOUSE AND POOL! This 2 bedroom, 2
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4675 Hahns Peak #101
4675 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1010 sqft
4675 Hahns Peak #101 Available 08/19/20 MUST SEE 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Lakeshore at Centerra! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms -Built 2003 -1010 sqft -Lease:
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3807 Arrowwood Ln
3807 Arrowwood Lane, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch - Property Id: 303378 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage & unfinished basement.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
6915 W 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1158 sqft
Available NOW! This lovely 2-bed/2-bath condo in west Greeley is sure to impress! The unit is located within the Summer Park HOA and is perfect for someone seeking 'resort-style living', as the community shares a wonderful clubhouse with a swimming
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6309 Foundry Court
6309 Foundry Ct, Timnath, CO
Studio
$2,999
Beautiful Villa In Harmony Club - Nestled right off of Harmony road. This newly construction Villa has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, gas fireplace, large kitchen island, and custom lighting.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside
3903 Le Fever Drive
3903 Le Fever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1537 sqft
**DOES NOT SHOW UP IN APPLE MAPS. WHEN SEARCHING FOR THIS PROPERTY, USE GOOGLE MAPS** This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
4925 Hahns Peak Drive
4925 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
Available now! Dog Negotiable. Sorry No Cats This is a very nice Luxury Condo located at Lakeshore at Centerra. Come enjoy all the upgrades this unit has to offer. The custom kitchen includes granite counter-tops.
