2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
67 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Windsor, CO
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
215 Chestnut St #A5
215 Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
928 sqft
215 Chestnut St #A5 Available 08/19/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Moments from Downtown Windsor - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** Located in the Aspen Leaf Townhomes subdivision, this condo offers: *2 bedroom,
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Beacon Way 5F
110 Beacon Way, Windsor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Unit 5F Available 08/01/20 Water Valley Condo - Property Id: 123511 Beautiful 2-BR second-floor unit with 2 full bathrooms, patio & laundry room. Located in southeast Windsor's award-winning Water Valley community, Just off Colo.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
17 Units Available
Mountain View
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Last updated July 15 at 08:01 AM
19 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1105 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
30 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
25 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
17 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1138 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
11 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1134 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
19 Units Available
Willow Springs
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1076 sqft
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
88 Units Available
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1166 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
11 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Last updated January 6 at 07:03 PM
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 NEW LEASING SPECIAL! $500 OFF! Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320
4545 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
947 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Fort Collins with Pool and Clubhouse Access - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 2 BED- 2 BATH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE BALCONY ACCESS TO CLUBHOUSE AND POOL! This 2 bedroom, 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2155 Grays Peak Drive #202
2155 Grays Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom upper condo in desirable Highplains Village. This is the perfect place to call home, close to the I-25/34 Corridor, shopping, dining, and movie theatre. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849210)
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4775 Hahns Peak #204
4775 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Loveland - Centerra! Great Location for Commuters! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *Type/Style: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo *Year Built: 2003 *Square Ft: 1,023 *Lease
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4675 Hahns Peak #101
4675 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1010 sqft
4675 Hahns Peak #101 Available 08/19/20 MUST SEE 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Lakeshore at Centerra! - *ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms -Built 2003 -1010 sqft -Lease:
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3715 Precision Drive
3715 Precision Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Rigden Farm
2608 Kansas Drive K-170
2608 Kansas Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1671 sqft
2608 Kansas Drive K-170 Available 08/07/20 Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Fort Collins!! - LEASE THROUGH MAY 31st 2021. - Don’t Miss this incredible, newly built (2017), 2-story condo located in Rigden Farm in Fort Collins.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6915 W 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1158 sqft
Available NOW! This lovely 2-bed/2-bath condo in west Greeley is sure to impress! The unit is located within the Summer Park HOA and is perfect for someone seeking 'resort-style living', as the community shares a wonderful clubhouse with a swimming
