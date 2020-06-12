/
3 bedroom apartments
261 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Windsor, CO
7415 Pimlico Drive
7415 Pimlico Drive, Windsor, CO
Beautiful open, vaulted home with a loft overlooking the main floor sitting room, Granite throughout. Main master with 5pc bath, large dining room, 5 bed with walk ins, 4 baths. Lots of large windows. Very bright, open feel. 3 car garage.
298 E Chestnut St #3
298 E Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1794 sqft
298 E Chestnut St #3 Available 07/03/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Beautiful Windsor! - Available 7/3/20 This gorgeous home was built in 2019 and has everything you could ask for.
1688 GRAND AVE. 4
1688 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN WINDSOR! - Property Id: 288541 BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN THE QUIET RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY OF JACOBY FARM. BEAUTIFUL ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM YOUR FRONT PORCH, LIVING ROOM & MASTER BEDROOM.
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.
1559 First Light Drive
1559 First Light Drive, Windsor, CO
1559 First Light Drive Available 07/01/20 Fantastic House in New Windsor Subdivision! Available Soon! - At 1559 First Light Drive in east Windsor, you'll find great appliances, newer carpet, great features and more! Live close to parks, Windsor Lake
306 Fieldstone Dr
306 Fieldstone Drive, Windsor, CO
5 Bedroom 4 1/2 Bath w/ finished Carriage House - Property Id: 124096 5 BR 4 1/2 Bath with finished basement and carriage house. Perfect location for a family who is looking to relocate to Windsor.
1055 Fairfield Ave
1055 Fairfield Avenue, Windsor, CO
1055 Fairfield Ave Available 07/15/20 5 Bedroom Ranch - 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home in desirable Windsor Colorado.
2260 Stonefish Drive
2260 Stonefish Drive, Windsor, CO
2260 Stonefish Drive Available 07/01/20 Don't miss this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Water Valley! - Gorgeous 2 story with open floor plan, 3 car garage, beautiful kitchen with high end finishes and large island including a double oven
1609 Sorenson Dr.
1609 Sorenson Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
1609 Sorenson Dr. Available 08/18/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story in Jacoby Farm in Windsor, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Built in 2016 1856 Sq. Ft.
1529 Heirloom Dr.
1529 Heirloom Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2420 sqft
2 Story Home in Windsor's Newest Subdivision! Free Access to the RainDance River Resort! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful 2 story home is located on a corner lot and features: Free Access to
255 Pinebrook Ct.
255 Pinebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2888 sqft
255 Pinebrook Ct.
831 Lakebrook Ct.
831 Lakebrook Court, Windsor, CO
831 Lakebrook Ct. Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Two-Story Home in Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *4 Bedrooms, 2.
779 Lakebrook Ct.
779 Lakebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2420 sqft
779 Lakebrook Ct. Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Two Story Home in Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
1687 Grand Avenue
1687 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1771 sqft
This end-unit townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor.
647 Clarendon Drive
647 Clarendon Drive, Windsor, CO
See yourself in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms home in a growing new community. This 2 story home is well arranged with two living spaces & large eat in kitchen with granite countertops. Excellent pantry storage is hidden out of the way.
961 Columbine Drive
961 Columbine Drive, Windsor, CO
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Windsor! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
894 Durum Street
894 Durum Street, Windsor, CO
Great single family home in a very nice neighborhood. Open floor plan with three bedrooms upstairs and a 4th in finished basement, with full bathroom attached. Large master suite includes 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet.
2166 Longfin Drive
2166 Longfin Drive, Windsor, CO
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Windsor! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1225 Founders Circle
1225 Founders Cir, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
3029 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home across from Founders Green Park in Brunner Farm. This two story home features an open main floor with wood floors, reading nook, and tons of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
1478 First Light Dr
1478 First Light Dr, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
!!!!What an AMAZING deal!!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom home avail 5/5 - The next up and coming community in Windsor! Raindance Park is 13 Acres of community trails, neighborhood parks, fun in the sun, and plum, cherry, and apple picking! This wonderful
4409 Flattop Court
4409 Flattop Court, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Available July 1st One dog negotiable. This is a nice bi-level 3 bed 2 bath home. Some of the features include a fenced yard, storage shed, nice deck, wood burning stove, just to name a few.
5475 Long Drive
5475 Long Drive, Timnath, CO
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a extremely nice 4 bed 2.5 bath newer home located in Timnath Ranch.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1197 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.