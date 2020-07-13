Apartment List
236 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Windsor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1691 Grand Avenue
1691 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1633 sqft
This townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor.

1 Unit Available
215 Chestnut St #A5
215 Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
928 sqft
215 Chestnut St #A5 Available 08/19/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Moments from Downtown Windsor - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** Located in the Aspen Leaf Townhomes subdivision, this condo offers: *2

1 Unit Available
298 E Chestnut St #3
298 E Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1794 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Beautiful Windsor! - Available 7/3/20 This gorgeous townhome was built in 2019 and has everything you could ask for. A warm color palette and HUGE windows are comfortable and inviting.

1 Unit Available
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
5000 sqft
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.

1 Unit Available
1055 Fairfield Ave
1055 Fairfield Avenue, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2877 sqft
1055 Fairfield Ave Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom Ranch - 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home in desirable Windsor Colorado.

1 Unit Available
831 Lakebrook Ct.
831 Lakebrook Court, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2145 sqft
831 Lakebrook Ct. Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Two-Story Home in Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *4 Bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
903 Birchdale Court
903 Birchdale Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1743 sqft
Available August 1st One dog negotiable This is a very nice newer ranch style home with an open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
255 Pinebrook Ct.
255 Pinebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2888 sqft
255 Pinebrook Ct.

1 Unit Available
176 Calabria Drive
176 Calabria Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1240 sqft
Great 3 bedroom duplex in Windsor. Living room opens to large kitchen, nice appliances including dishwasher & microwave, lots of cabinet space. 2 full bedrooms and shared bathroom, plus large master bedroom with 2 closets and master bathroom.

1 Unit Available
1559 First Light Drive
1559 First Light Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2880 sqft
1559 First Light Drive Available 08/01/20 Fantastic House in New Windsor Subdivision! Available August! - At 1559 First Light Drive in east Windsor, you'll find great appliances, newer carpet, great features and more! Live close to parks, Windsor

1 Unit Available
5491 Clarence Dr
5491 Clarence Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2327 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4Bd 2.5Bath Detached House - Property Id: 307999 Available AUGUST 1st. Gorgeous, 2-year new home conveniently located in the family friendly neighborhood "The Ridge at Harmony Rd".

1 Unit Available
1007 Arkansas River Court
1007 Arkansas River Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2866 sqft
Beautiful Custom Ranch Home in the Poudre Heights Subdivision. This home features over 2800 square feet of living space with 3 bed/3 baths, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, laundry room on the main level.

1 Unit Available
569 Cherryridge Drive
569 Cherryridge Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2460 sqft
569 Cherryridge Drive Available 07/26/20 569 Cherryridge, Windsor, CO - Beautiful, newer 2 story home! Main floor features kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, large nook, living area with large windows on 2nd floor vault, powder bath, and access to
$
18 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.

1 Unit Available
5475 Long Drive
5475 Long Drive, Timnath, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2007 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a extremely nice 4 bed 2.5 bath newer home located in Timnath Ranch.
$
10 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,347
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
$
25 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
18 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1138 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
$
29 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,205
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,397
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
22 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1346 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
17 Units Available
Willow Springs
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
$
13 Units Available
Mountain View
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,153
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
91 Units Available
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Windsor, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Windsor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

