9590 King Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Check out this remodeled, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the serene Central Westminster neighborhood in Westminster. In the Adams school district with Sunset Ridge Elementary School, Shaw Heights Middle School, Westminster High School.



The brightly colored and unfurnished interior features hardwood, linoleum/vinyl, and tile floors; a fireplace, ceiling fan, and a basement. A great kitchen complete with glossy black countertops, ample cabinetry storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are nice and cozy. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C, forced-air heating, and gas heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a lawn, porch, garden, patio, deck, and fenced backyard which are all great spaces to relax and entertain guests.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

There is off and on-street parking, an attached and detached 1000 sqft Garage with 12 spaces.



This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Carroll Butts Park, Squires Park, Rushton, and Hampshire Park.



(RLNE5699368)