Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:14 AM

9164 W 107th Pl

9164 West 107th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9164 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two Story Townhome 3 beds 2.5 baths 1461 sq ft 2 attached car garage in Walnut Grove - This immaculate two story townhome that lives like a single family home in Walnut Grove! 20X10 Trex deck fenced in front yard perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has Slab granite counters, 42" cabinets, custom tile backsplash, & gas stove. Dining room & living room with upgrades galore including hardwood floors throughout the main floor, upgraded window coverings, custom paint colors and central air. Master suite has a large walk in closet, double sinks and custom tile shower. Two additional bedroom & hallway bathroom in upper level. Washer & Dryer is provided. Trails and open space out your back door! Minutes from shopping, convenience, 1st Bank Center entertainment and Standley Lake, hwy, 287, hwy 36, Broomfied, & Boulder. NO PET. NO Smoking. Available NOW! For more info/ showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9164 W 107th Pl have any available units?
9164 W 107th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9164 W 107th Pl have?
Some of 9164 W 107th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9164 W 107th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9164 W 107th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9164 W 107th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9164 W 107th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9164 W 107th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9164 W 107th Pl offers parking.
Does 9164 W 107th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9164 W 107th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9164 W 107th Pl have a pool?
No, 9164 W 107th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9164 W 107th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9164 W 107th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9164 W 107th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9164 W 107th Pl has units with dishwashers.
