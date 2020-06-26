9164 W 107th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Two Story Townhome 3 beds 2.5 baths 1461 sq ft 2 attached car garage in Walnut Grove - This immaculate two story townhome that lives like a single family home in Walnut Grove! 20X10 Trex deck fenced in front yard perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has Slab granite counters, 42" cabinets, custom tile backsplash, & gas stove. Dining room & living room with upgrades galore including hardwood floors throughout the main floor, upgraded window coverings, custom paint colors and central air. Master suite has a large walk in closet, double sinks and custom tile shower. Two additional bedroom & hallway bathroom in upper level. Washer & Dryer is provided. Trails and open space out your back door! Minutes from shopping, convenience, 1st Bank Center entertainment and Standley Lake, hwy, 287, hwy 36, Broomfied, & Boulder. NO PET. NO Smoking. Available NOW! For more info/ showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496