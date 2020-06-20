Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

8003 Wolff Street Unit A Available 07/01/20 Awesome Two Bedroom Home in Westminster - Easy Commute to Both Denver and Boulder! - Check out this great home located in Westminster with quick access to both Denver and Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and convenient first floor washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout this home along with fresh paint that gives this home an updated and modern aesthetic. This property has great natural light, however, windows are equipped with custom blackout shades to adjust lighting. Take in the amazing Colorado weather from the backyard, or spend some time with your furry friend. You will love the location of this home as it is only minutes from King Soopers, Wolff Run Park, Lake Arbor Park, and several restaurants and shops. Commuting is simple with quick access to Highway 36 and Highway 287. You do not want to miss out!



Pets - Yes

Section 8 - No

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

Utilities Included - Water and Trash

Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Parking - Assigned parking



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as July 1st, 2020!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



