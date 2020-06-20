All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 8003 Wolff Street Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
8003 Wolff Street Unit A
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

8003 Wolff Street Unit A

8003 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8003 Wolff Street, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
8003 Wolff Street Unit A Available 07/01/20 Awesome Two Bedroom Home in Westminster - Easy Commute to Both Denver and Boulder! - Check out this great home located in Westminster with quick access to both Denver and Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and convenient first floor washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout this home along with fresh paint that gives this home an updated and modern aesthetic. This property has great natural light, however, windows are equipped with custom blackout shades to adjust lighting. Take in the amazing Colorado weather from the backyard, or spend some time with your furry friend. You will love the location of this home as it is only minutes from King Soopers, Wolff Run Park, Lake Arbor Park, and several restaurants and shops. Commuting is simple with quick access to Highway 36 and Highway 287. You do not want to miss out!

Pets - Yes
Section 8 - No
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
Utilities Included - Water and Trash
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Parking - Assigned parking

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as July 1st, 2020!
---------
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5713071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8003 Wolff Street Unit A have any available units?
8003 Wolff Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8003 Wolff Street Unit A have?
Some of 8003 Wolff Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8003 Wolff Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
8003 Wolff Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8003 Wolff Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8003 Wolff Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 8003 Wolff Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 8003 Wolff Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 8003 Wolff Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8003 Wolff Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8003 Wolff Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 8003 Wolff Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 8003 Wolff Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 8003 Wolff Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 8003 Wolff Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8003 Wolff Street Unit A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College