Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Updated Condo - newly painted, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring, new blinds. Backs to greenbelt, includes access to pool and tennis courts, stacked washer/dryer included. Small dog permitted w/$300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/assist animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.