7500 Chase St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Available 02/01/20 Newly remodeled 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with a large 2-car garage and private fenced-in yard! Available beginning February 1st.



EXCELLENT LOCATION: Highly sought after neighborhood in Arvada. Minutes from downtown Westminster (Alamo Draft House, Bowling Alley, Brewery), 2.5 miles from Westminster B-Line station, and endless bike trails and parks nearby! Situated in the Thomson Elementary, North Arvada, and Arvada High School district.

This house is very clean and well maintained, and it's a wonderful space for a couple or a single renter.



DETAILS:

-3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Large back deck great for entertaining

- New hardwood floors throughout

- Completely remodeled throughout home with new paint, trim, doors, fixtures

- Remodeled bathroom

- Reclaimed wood fireplace with mounted smart TV included!

- Large 2-car garage -private fenced in backyard

- Large kitchen and pantry, all appliances included (brand new dishwasher and microwave)

- Plenty of storage in the basement and back shed.

- W/D in unit

- Quiet street and neighbors



TERMS:

- applicant(s) must pass background check and proof of income

- 12-month lease

- tenant pays utilities

- Deposit ($2,300), first and last months rent due at signing

- non-smoking on premise

- [1] cat/dog considered with a deposit ($400 refundable); 30# limit

- no AirBnB or Subletting allowed



