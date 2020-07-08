All apartments in Westminster
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
7500 Chase St
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

7500 Chase St

7500 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

7500 Chase Street, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 02/01/20 Newly remodeled 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with a large 2-car garage and private fenced-in yard! Available beginning February 1st.

EXCELLENT LOCATION: Highly sought after neighborhood in Arvada. Minutes from downtown Westminster (Alamo Draft House, Bowling Alley, Brewery), 2.5 miles from Westminster B-Line station, and endless bike trails and parks nearby! Situated in the Thomson Elementary, North Arvada, and Arvada High School district.
This house is very clean and well maintained, and it's a wonderful space for a couple or a single renter.

DETAILS:
-3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Large back deck great for entertaining
- New hardwood floors throughout
- Completely remodeled throughout home with new paint, trim, doors, fixtures
- Remodeled bathroom
- Reclaimed wood fireplace with mounted smart TV included!
- Large 2-car garage -private fenced in backyard
- Large kitchen and pantry, all appliances included (brand new dishwasher and microwave)
- Plenty of storage in the basement and back shed.
- W/D in unit
- Quiet street and neighbors

TERMS:
- applicant(s) must pass background check and proof of income
- 12-month lease
- tenant pays utilities
- Deposit ($2,300), first and last months rent due at signing
- non-smoking on premise
- [1] cat/dog considered with a deposit ($400 refundable); 30# limit
- no AirBnB or Subletting allowed

(RLNE5343879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 Chase St have any available units?
7500 Chase St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7500 Chase St have?
Some of 7500 Chase St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7500 Chase St currently offering any rent specials?
7500 Chase St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 Chase St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7500 Chase St is pet friendly.
Does 7500 Chase St offer parking?
Yes, 7500 Chase St offers parking.
Does 7500 Chase St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7500 Chase St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 Chase St have a pool?
No, 7500 Chase St does not have a pool.
Does 7500 Chase St have accessible units?
No, 7500 Chase St does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 Chase St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7500 Chase St has units with dishwashers.

