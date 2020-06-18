7119 Stuart St

Amenities

February Rent FREE! This home has been updated with brand new windows, new flooring in the kitchen, new paint throughout and new faucets in the kitchen and bathroom. The living room is open and has a large window letting in tons of natural light. From the living room you find a lovely kitchen area with an eat-in dining room. Both bedrooms are a good size. You will also find extra parking and a 1 car garage behind the home. Water, sewer, trash and gas are included in the rent and a laundromat 3 minutes away! You are also close to the Westminster Station RTD line and HWY 36 which allows for a 15-20 minute drive into Downtown Denver or Boulder. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com