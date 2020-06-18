All apartments in Westminster
7119 Stuart St
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:18 PM

7119 Stuart St

7119 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

7119 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
February Rent FREE! This home has been updated with brand new windows, new flooring in the kitchen, new paint throughout and new faucets in the kitchen and bathroom. The living room is open and has a large window letting in tons of natural light. From the living room you find a lovely kitchen area with an eat-in dining room. Both bedrooms are a good size. You will also find extra parking and a 1 car garage behind the home. Water, sewer, trash and gas are included in the rent and a laundromat 3 minutes away! You are also close to the Westminster Station RTD line and HWY 36 which allows for a 15-20 minute drive into Downtown Denver or Boulder. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7119 Stuart St have any available units?
7119 Stuart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7119 Stuart St have?
Some of 7119 Stuart St's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7119 Stuart St currently offering any rent specials?
7119 Stuart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 Stuart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7119 Stuart St is pet friendly.
Does 7119 Stuart St offer parking?
Yes, 7119 Stuart St offers parking.
Does 7119 Stuart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7119 Stuart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 Stuart St have a pool?
No, 7119 Stuart St does not have a pool.
Does 7119 Stuart St have accessible units?
No, 7119 Stuart St does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 Stuart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7119 Stuart St does not have units with dishwashers.
