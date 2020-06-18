5941 W 108th Plaza

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill

Available mid-May. Steps away from the elementary school and just a short drive to recreation centers, shopping, and restaurants! The neutral colors of the carpet and paint throughout make this home very inviting and calm. Enjoy the woodburning fire place, spacious dining room, family room, and gorgeous kitchen. Master bedroom is spacious and has attached bathroom. Bonus room in the downstairs makes for a great entertainment area, office, or play area. Unfinished basement great for storage. Finally, the outdoor space is perfect for all of your backyard gatherings and BBQ's. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Due to tenant occupied and Social Distancing efforts, please check out all photos and view the Video Tour walk through prior to scheduling a showing. I can schedule private virtual showing via FaceTime. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com