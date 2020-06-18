All apartments in Westminster
5941 W 108th Plaza

5941 West 108th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5941 West 108th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Available mid-May. Steps away from the elementary school and just a short drive to recreation centers, shopping, and restaurants! The neutral colors of the carpet and paint throughout make this home very inviting and calm. Enjoy the woodburning fire place, spacious dining room, family room, and gorgeous kitchen. Master bedroom is spacious and has attached bathroom. Bonus room in the downstairs makes for a great entertainment area, office, or play area. Unfinished basement great for storage. Finally, the outdoor space is perfect for all of your backyard gatherings and BBQ's. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Due to tenant occupied and Social Distancing efforts, please check out all photos and view the Video Tour walk through prior to scheduling a showing. I can schedule private virtual showing via FaceTime. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 5941 W 108th Plaza have any available units?
5941 W 108th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5941 W 108th Plaza have?
Some of 5941 W 108th Plaza's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5941 W 108th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
5941 W 108th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5941 W 108th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 5941 W 108th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 5941 W 108th Plaza offer parking?
No, 5941 W 108th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 5941 W 108th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5941 W 108th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5941 W 108th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 5941 W 108th Plaza has a pool.
Does 5941 W 108th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 5941 W 108th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 5941 W 108th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 5941 W 108th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

