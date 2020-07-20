5562 W 72nd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 05/15/19 Upscale Two Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 117702



Beautiful is the word, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass tile back splashes, walnut stained

High profile cabinets, and granite eating island makes a spectacular kitchen. The living room has a gas fireplace and adjoining powder room. Second floor laundry equipped with new Maytag washer and dryer, Master suite is Huge with adjoining five piece bathroom and walk-in closet. Second bedroom has a large walk-in closet and adjoining bathroom. Top this all off with a great attached two car garage, Shopping and restaurants just minutes away, this is a must see.

