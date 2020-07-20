5562 W 72nd Pl

Amenities
Available 05/15/19 Upscale Two Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 117702
Beautiful is the word, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass tile back splashes, walnut stained
High profile cabinets, and granite eating island makes a spectacular kitchen. The living room has a gas fireplace and adjoining powder room. Second floor laundry equipped with new Maytag washer and dryer, Master suite is Huge with adjoining five piece bathroom and walk-in closet. Second bedroom has a large walk-in closet and adjoining bathroom. Top this all off with a great attached two car garage, Shopping and restaurants just minutes away, this is a must see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117702
Property Id 117702
(RLNE4859592)