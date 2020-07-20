All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 5562 W 72nd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
5562 W 72nd Pl
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

5562 W 72nd Pl

5562 West 72nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5562 West 72nd Avenue, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/15/19 Upscale Two Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 117702

Beautiful is the word, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass tile back splashes, walnut stained
High profile cabinets, and granite eating island makes a spectacular kitchen. The living room has a gas fireplace and adjoining powder room. Second floor laundry equipped with new Maytag washer and dryer, Master suite is Huge with adjoining five piece bathroom and walk-in closet. Second bedroom has a large walk-in closet and adjoining bathroom. Top this all off with a great attached two car garage, Shopping and restaurants just minutes away, this is a must see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117702
Property Id 117702

(RLNE4859592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5562 W 72nd Pl have any available units?
5562 W 72nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5562 W 72nd Pl have?
Some of 5562 W 72nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5562 W 72nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5562 W 72nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5562 W 72nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5562 W 72nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5562 W 72nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5562 W 72nd Pl offers parking.
Does 5562 W 72nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5562 W 72nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5562 W 72nd Pl have a pool?
No, 5562 W 72nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5562 W 72nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 5562 W 72nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5562 W 72nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5562 W 72nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolsWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterSoutheast Westminster
Northeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College