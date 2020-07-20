All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:31 PM

5500 W 115th Dr

5500 West 115th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5500 West 115th Drive, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern 3bd Westminster CO home in Torrey Peaks * Well maintained w/updated kitchen & bath * Main floor family room has soaring vaulted ceilings & cozy fireplace * Large breakfast nook makes great dining room as well. Remodeled kitchen w/new counters and espresso cabinets * Convenient mudroom + pantry between the kitchen and garage * Spacious master bd w/walkin closets * 2nd & 3d bdrms are good size as well* Finished basement w/family room & full bath makes great home office, rec room or 4th bdrm* Close to shops and dining * Walk to Ryan Park and Ryan Elementary * Easy access to Denver and Boulder. GO TO TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 W 115th Dr have any available units?
5500 W 115th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 W 115th Dr have?
Some of 5500 W 115th Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 W 115th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5500 W 115th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 W 115th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 W 115th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5500 W 115th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5500 W 115th Dr offers parking.
Does 5500 W 115th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 W 115th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 W 115th Dr have a pool?
No, 5500 W 115th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5500 W 115th Dr have accessible units?
No, 5500 W 115th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 W 115th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5500 W 115th Dr has units with dishwashers.
