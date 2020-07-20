5500 W 115th Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Modern 3bd Westminster CO home in Torrey Peaks * Well maintained w/updated kitchen & bath * Main floor family room has soaring vaulted ceilings & cozy fireplace * Large breakfast nook makes great dining room as well. Remodeled kitchen w/new counters and espresso cabinets * Convenient mudroom + pantry between the kitchen and garage * Spacious master bd w/walkin closets * 2nd & 3d bdrms are good size as well* Finished basement w/family room & full bath makes great home office, rec room or 4th bdrm* Close to shops and dining * Walk to Ryan Park and Ryan Elementary * Easy access to Denver and Boulder. GO TO TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE to schedule a showing!