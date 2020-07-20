5500 W 115th Dr

Amenities
Modern 3bd Westminster CO home in Torrey Peaks * Well maintained w/updated kitchen & bath * Main floor family room has soaring vaulted ceilings & cozy fireplace * Large breakfast nook makes great dining room as well. Remodeled kitchen w/new counters and espresso cabinets * Convenient mudroom + pantry between the kitchen and garage * Spacious master bd w/walkin closets * 2nd & 3d bdrms are good size as well* Finished basement w/family room & full bath makes great home office, rec room or 4th bdrm* Close to shops and dining * Walk to Ryan Park and Ryan Elementary * Easy access to Denver and Boulder. GO TO TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE to schedule a showing!