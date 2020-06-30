All apartments in Westminster
4435 W 111th Ave

4435 West 111th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4435 West 111th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful, Fully Furnished, Rustic home available for long term, short term, or Corporate lease in Westminster Colorado's, Cotton Creek neighborhood!

Long Term: 6 months or longer does not include utilities (utilities must be put in tenants name) at $2800/month
Short Term/Corporate Lease: 6 months or less with a 30 day minimum (includes all utilities) at $3200/month

The home has 2,789 square feet of living space, allowing you plenty of room to spread out and comfortably relax. The property has beautiful hardwood floors and a Stunning Gourmet Kitchen offering Custom Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter tops. Great room has fantastic natural lighting with a beautiful rustic design, including Fireplace, leather furniture, flat screen TV, Dining table for 6 and vaulted ceilings to create a very open feel. The main level Master retreat offers a Custom Bathroom, Walk in Closet and direct access to 6-person hot tub to relieve your tension in a custom built sun room. Both the Sun room and Great room access a massive deck in the backyard, with a 6-person patio table and built in outdoor kitchen that overlooks a large park with breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bath and a cozy loft overlooking the great room. Finally, the full-size basement has built in bar, 2 refrigerators, fireplace, and a lounge area perfect for watching movies. Relaxation awaits you at the end of adventure-filled day in Denver or the Rocky Mountains! This home is in a prime location with easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, or HWY 7. Near great shopping and restaurants.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Key Residence Features:
Master Suite: King Bed | Bedroom 2: Queen Bed | Bedroom 3: Queen Bed
Blu ray players
Fully equipped kitchen coffee maker, misc. appliances, dishware and flatware
Central heating
Propane BBQ grill
Washer and dryer
Bikes
Linens and towels

Amenities include:
Cable TV
Wi-Fi

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.
Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Short Term/Corporate Lease will have all utilities included in the price of rent.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

