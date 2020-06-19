3074 W 108th Ave

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom home has hardwood floors through out, making easy clean up for the family. Formal living and dining room with large windows, overlooking a beautiful large back yard with mature trees, concrete patio great for entertaining. Family room off kitchen with a brick fire place, powder room, closets, with plenty of storage. Finished basement with bath, bed room, office. Equal distance to Boulder and Denver, this location serves as a great home home base for anyone working in either city. Only a five minute drive to grocery stores, Westminster Promenade. (includes movie theaters and restaurants), along with I-25 and US-36. Call Linda Miller for showings 303-994-2689. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application and see more pictures. $25.00 application fee for all adults over 18.