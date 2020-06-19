All apartments in Westminster
3074 W 108th Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

3074 W 108th Ave

3074 West 108th Avenue · (303) 994-2689
Location

3074 West 108th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
This beautiful 4 bedroom home has hardwood floors through out, making easy clean up for the family. Formal living and dining room with large windows, overlooking a beautiful large back yard with mature trees, concrete patio great for entertaining. Family room off kitchen with a brick fire place, powder room, closets, with plenty of storage. Finished basement with bath, bed room, office. Equal distance to Boulder and Denver, this location serves as a great home home base for anyone working in either city. Only a five minute drive to grocery stores, Westminster Promenade. (includes movie theaters and restaurants), along with I-25 and US-36. Call Linda Miller for showings 303-994-2689. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application and see more pictures. $25.00 application fee for all adults over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3074 W 108th Ave have any available units?
3074 W 108th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3074 W 108th Ave have?
Some of 3074 W 108th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3074 W 108th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3074 W 108th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 W 108th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3074 W 108th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 3074 W 108th Ave offer parking?
No, 3074 W 108th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3074 W 108th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3074 W 108th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 W 108th Ave have a pool?
No, 3074 W 108th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3074 W 108th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3074 W 108th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 W 108th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3074 W 108th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
