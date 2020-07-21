2923 W 81st Ave Unit A

Amenities
Desirable 2BD, 1BA Newly Remodeled Westminster Townhouse with Off-Street Parking. - Located in Westminster's prominent neighborhoods, this charming townhouse offers everything you could ask for. Featuring beautiful light flooring throughout the main level, a spectacular fireplace, spacious kitchen and private outdoor space. Numerous shopping and dining centers near by, as well as great parks and recreation. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.
*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal and parking.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
No Cats Allowed
