Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

2923 W 81st Ave Unit A

2923 West 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2923 West 81st Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
pet friendly
Desirable 2BD, 1BA Newly Remodeled Westminster Townhouse with Off-Street Parking. - Located in Westminster's prominent neighborhoods, this charming townhouse offers everything you could ask for. Featuring beautiful light flooring throughout the main level, a spectacular fireplace, spacious kitchen and private outdoor space. Numerous shopping and dining centers near by, as well as great parks and recreation. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal and parking.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5136122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A have any available units?
2923 W 81st Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A have?
Some of 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2923 W 81st Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A has a pool.
Does 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2923 W 81st Ave Unit A has units with dishwashers.
