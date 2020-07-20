All apartments in Westminster
2229 Ranch Dr

2229 Ranch Drive
Location

2229 Ranch Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
* Up to 1 Week FREE Rent! * This beautiful townhome features two master suites, finished basement, two car garage and close to The Ranch Golf Course, walking trials and more!! As you enter the home you will love the natural light the bay windows give throughout the main level. The spacious living room/dining room open into a separate eating area just off the kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the private patio area which is the perfect place for grilling and entertaining. Upstairs you will find two nicely sized master suites each with their own private bathrooms. The finished basement includes a workspace, huge recreation room as well as another bedroom and bathroom. The community pool is just steps away and the HOA covers all outside maintenance including snow removal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Ranch Dr have any available units?
2229 Ranch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Ranch Dr have?
Some of 2229 Ranch Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Ranch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Ranch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Ranch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Ranch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Ranch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Ranch Dr offers parking.
Does 2229 Ranch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Ranch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Ranch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2229 Ranch Dr has a pool.
Does 2229 Ranch Dr have accessible units?
No, 2229 Ranch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Ranch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Ranch Dr has units with dishwashers.
