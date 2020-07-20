2229 Ranch Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

* Up to 1 Week FREE Rent! * This beautiful townhome features two master suites, finished basement, two car garage and close to The Ranch Golf Course, walking trials and more!! As you enter the home you will love the natural light the bay windows give throughout the main level. The spacious living room/dining room open into a separate eating area just off the kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the private patio area which is the perfect place for grilling and entertaining. Upstairs you will find two nicely sized master suites each with their own private bathrooms. The finished basement includes a workspace, huge recreation room as well as another bedroom and bathroom. The community pool is just steps away and the HOA covers all outside maintenance including snow removal!