Amenities

garage recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Spacious updated Condo - This Condo is updated with fresh paint throughout. Kitchen is large overlooking dining room and family room with lots of space and a large pantry. Upstairs offers large master with five piece bath, Massive Master closet, 2nd bedroom upstairs with full bath attached. Laundry on 2nd floor. Oversized 2 car garage. Trash removal and water included. Community pool. Contact us today for a showing 303-466-6340. This one wont last long.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4806176)