13136 Umatilla Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom home near The Orchards Town Center - Available for a Flexible Lease!



This beautifully landscaped 2 bedroom home has a lovely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pass-through to the dining area. A loft overlooks the living room that features a gas fireplace. The house is cooled with an evaporative (swamp) cooler. The fully fenced back yard is perfect for entertaining and has a deck, flower beds, and a storage shed. The front of the house features a patio, mature trees, and a 2 car garage.

There is easy, quick access to I-25 and The Orchard Town Center is only 2.5 miles away providing lots of great dining and shopping opportunities. You are also near plenty of open space areas, parks and trail systems with McKay Lake, Big Dry Creek Park, and Alexx and Michaels Pond all between half a mile and 3 miles away.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

