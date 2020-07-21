All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 13136 Umatilla Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
13136 Umatilla Ct
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

13136 Umatilla Ct

13136 Umatilla Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13136 Umatilla Street, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom home near The Orchards Town Center - Available for a Flexible Lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This beautifully landscaped 2 bedroom home has a lovely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pass-through to the dining area. A loft overlooks the living room that features a gas fireplace. The house is cooled with an evaporative (swamp) cooler. The fully fenced back yard is perfect for entertaining and has a deck, flower beds, and a storage shed. The front of the house features a patio, mature trees, and a 2 car garage.
There is easy, quick access to I-25 and The Orchard Town Center is only 2.5 miles away providing lots of great dining and shopping opportunities. You are also near plenty of open space areas, parks and trail systems with McKay Lake, Big Dry Creek Park, and Alexx and Michaels Pond all between half a mile and 3 miles away.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Remove if not applicable: Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5170107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13136 Umatilla Ct have any available units?
13136 Umatilla Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 13136 Umatilla Ct have?
Some of 13136 Umatilla Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13136 Umatilla Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13136 Umatilla Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13136 Umatilla Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13136 Umatilla Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13136 Umatilla Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13136 Umatilla Ct offers parking.
Does 13136 Umatilla Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13136 Umatilla Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13136 Umatilla Ct have a pool?
No, 13136 Umatilla Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13136 Umatilla Ct have accessible units?
No, 13136 Umatilla Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13136 Umatilla Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13136 Umatilla Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestminster 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westminster Apartments with PoolsWestminster Pet Friendly Apartments
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterSoutheast Westminster
Northeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College