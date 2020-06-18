12725 Kalamath Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

Wow! You do not want to miss this gorgeous 4 bedroom/ 4 bathroom home in the desirable Home Farm Subdivision!



This home has everything you could want including vaulted ceilings, custom paint and tons of space. Interior, showcases plantation shutters, an Office w-french doors and private patio, Formal Dining, Spacious Breakfast Nook and a Romantic main floor master Suite w-newly remodeled 5 piece bath and walk in closet! Gourmet Kitchen w-double oven and electric cook top + large pantry! Upstairs boasts a spacious loft with 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath. Perfect for kids and guests! Finished basement with large entertaining space, bedroom, full bath and large storage room. Large Backyard w-patio and kids play set.



Community Amenities galore including parks, club house, pool & tennis courts. Near exemplary rated Adams 12 ISD schools and just 30 minutes from Boulder & Denver. Very close to public transportation including 5 min from RTD-Wagon Road PnR. Contact us to see this home today!