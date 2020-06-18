All apartments in Westminster
Last updated September 8 2019

12725 Kalamath Ct

12725 Kalamath Court · No Longer Available
Location

12725 Kalamath Court, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
Wow! You do not want to miss this gorgeous 4 bedroom/ 4 bathroom home in the desirable Home Farm Subdivision!

This home has everything you could want including vaulted ceilings, custom paint and tons of space. Interior, showcases plantation shutters, an Office w-french doors and private patio, Formal Dining, Spacious Breakfast Nook and a Romantic main floor master Suite w-newly remodeled 5 piece bath and walk in closet! Gourmet Kitchen w-double oven and electric cook top + large pantry! Upstairs boasts a spacious loft with 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath. Perfect for kids and guests! Finished basement with large entertaining space, bedroom, full bath and large storage room. Large Backyard w-patio and kids play set.

Community Amenities galore including parks, club house, pool & tennis courts. Near exemplary rated Adams 12 ISD schools and just 30 minutes from Boulder & Denver. Very close to public transportation including 5 min from RTD-Wagon Road PnR. Contact us to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12725 Kalamath Ct have any available units?
12725 Kalamath Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12725 Kalamath Ct have?
Some of 12725 Kalamath Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12725 Kalamath Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12725 Kalamath Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12725 Kalamath Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12725 Kalamath Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12725 Kalamath Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12725 Kalamath Ct offers parking.
Does 12725 Kalamath Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12725 Kalamath Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12725 Kalamath Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12725 Kalamath Ct has a pool.
Does 12725 Kalamath Ct have accessible units?
No, 12725 Kalamath Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12725 Kalamath Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12725 Kalamath Ct has units with dishwashers.
