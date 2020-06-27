12665 Kalamath Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL Westminster Ranch w walk out basement. Main floor has beautiful hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen complete with granite countertops, built-in desk, flat cooktop, double ovens, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace opening to huge deck. Formal dining room opens to front courtyard area. Main floor also includes office and laundry room. Finished basement has 2 carpeted bedrooms, a full bathroom, storage room and large family room opening to covered patio and large fenced yard. Beautifully landscaped fenced back yard. Attached oversized 2 car garage w opener. GFA, AC, whole house humidifier. NO SMOKING. Small dog permitted with $300 pet deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register your SERVICEASSIST animal https:www.petscreening.comreferralKjBnIIggX3nd. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS NARPME, A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.