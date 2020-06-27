All apartments in Westminster
12665 Kalamath Court
Last updated August 30 2019 at 9:55 PM

12665 Kalamath Court

12665 Kalamath Court
Location

12665 Kalamath Court, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL Westminster Ranch w walk out basement. Main floor has beautiful hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen complete with granite countertops, built-in desk, flat cooktop, double ovens, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace opening to huge deck. Formal dining room opens to front courtyard area. Main floor also includes office and laundry room. Finished basement has 2 carpeted bedrooms, a full bathroom, storage room and large family room opening to covered patio and large fenced yard. Beautifully landscaped fenced back yard. Attached oversized 2 car garage w opener. GFA, AC, whole house humidifier. NO SMOKING. Small dog permitted with $300 pet deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register your SERVICEASSIST animal https:www.petscreening.comreferralKjBnIIggX3nd. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS NARPME, A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12665 Kalamath Court have any available units?
12665 Kalamath Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12665 Kalamath Court have?
Some of 12665 Kalamath Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12665 Kalamath Court currently offering any rent specials?
12665 Kalamath Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12665 Kalamath Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12665 Kalamath Court is pet friendly.
Does 12665 Kalamath Court offer parking?
Yes, 12665 Kalamath Court offers parking.
Does 12665 Kalamath Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12665 Kalamath Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12665 Kalamath Court have a pool?
Yes, 12665 Kalamath Court has a pool.
Does 12665 Kalamath Court have accessible units?
No, 12665 Kalamath Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12665 Kalamath Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12665 Kalamath Court has units with dishwashers.
