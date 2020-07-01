All apartments in Westminster
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

12172 Bannock Circle #D

12172 Bannock Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12172 Bannock Circle, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BR, 3BTH Townhouse in Westminster!!! - Welcome home to your 3 bed, 3 bath townhouse. This is a rare end unit with a courtyard facing view. PERFECT roommate situation with two separate living spaces plus a loft and a bedroom/bathroom on each of the three levels. This home also features vaulted ceilings, fully finished basement and new carpet throughout. Nice patio/deck off of the kitchen for your outdoor entertaining. It also comes with a detached garage (a rare feature in the community). Located near shopping and schools. The Wagon Road Park and Ride is only several blocks away and provides a direct ride to Downtown Denver in just 20 short minutes!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5414162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12172 Bannock Circle #D have any available units?
12172 Bannock Circle #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12172 Bannock Circle #D have?
Some of 12172 Bannock Circle #D's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12172 Bannock Circle #D currently offering any rent specials?
12172 Bannock Circle #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12172 Bannock Circle #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 12172 Bannock Circle #D is pet friendly.
Does 12172 Bannock Circle #D offer parking?
Yes, 12172 Bannock Circle #D offers parking.
Does 12172 Bannock Circle #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12172 Bannock Circle #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12172 Bannock Circle #D have a pool?
No, 12172 Bannock Circle #D does not have a pool.
Does 12172 Bannock Circle #D have accessible units?
No, 12172 Bannock Circle #D does not have accessible units.
Does 12172 Bannock Circle #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 12172 Bannock Circle #D does not have units with dishwashers.

