11776 Zenobia Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

~COMING SOON~ Available Friday, 01/17/20 This property includes a living room with lots of natural sunlight, formal dining area that opens to the kitchen. Kitchen has fridge, stove, dishwasher, pantry and plenty of cabinet/countertop space and the laundry room with a washer and dryer included are all located on the main level. Upper level has large master with full master bath and spacious closet space, 2nd and third bedroom are a good size, extra den or loft space in upper hall at top of stairs and a main full bathroom. Easy maintainable backyard with picket fence, great deck for entertaining, 2 car garage, HOA maintains front yard and common grounds, private community park across the street from property. GREAT HOME! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com