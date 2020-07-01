All apartments in Westminster
11776 Zenobia Loop
11776 Zenobia Loop

Location

11776 Zenobia Loop, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
~COMING SOON~ Available Friday, 01/17/20 This property includes a living room with lots of natural sunlight, formal dining area that opens to the kitchen. Kitchen has fridge, stove, dishwasher, pantry and plenty of cabinet/countertop space and the laundry room with a washer and dryer included are all located on the main level. Upper level has large master with full master bath and spacious closet space, 2nd and third bedroom are a good size, extra den or loft space in upper hall at top of stairs and a main full bathroom. Easy maintainable backyard with picket fence, great deck for entertaining, 2 car garage, HOA maintains front yard and common grounds, private community park across the street from property. GREAT HOME! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11776 Zenobia Loop have any available units?
11776 Zenobia Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11776 Zenobia Loop have?
Some of 11776 Zenobia Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11776 Zenobia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11776 Zenobia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11776 Zenobia Loop pet-friendly?
No, 11776 Zenobia Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 11776 Zenobia Loop offer parking?
Yes, 11776 Zenobia Loop offers parking.
Does 11776 Zenobia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11776 Zenobia Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11776 Zenobia Loop have a pool?
No, 11776 Zenobia Loop does not have a pool.
Does 11776 Zenobia Loop have accessible units?
No, 11776 Zenobia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11776 Zenobia Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11776 Zenobia Loop has units with dishwashers.

