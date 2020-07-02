All apartments in Westminster
11392 Depew Way

Westminster
Central Westminster
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

11392 Depew Way, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious home in Highly Desirable location. - 2 story home located in the fantastic Arrowhead subdivision. Main level living room , sunny- fully applianced kitchen and nice nook area. Upper level offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a loft. Master bedroom w/ walk in closet and private bath. Finished basement complete with 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Lovely backyard that's completely fenced and boasts a huge deck. 2 car attached garage. Close to all shopping, restaurants and much more. Location, Location, Location. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
