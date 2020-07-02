11392 Depew Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious home in Highly Desirable location. - 2 story home located in the fantastic Arrowhead subdivision. Main level living room , sunny- fully applianced kitchen and nice nook area. Upper level offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a loft. Master bedroom w/ walk in closet and private bath. Finished basement complete with 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Lovely backyard that's completely fenced and boasts a huge deck. 2 car attached garage. Close to all shopping, restaurants and much more. Location, Location, Location. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340



(RLNE3291310)