11331 Xavier Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Wonderful, light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful Legacy Villas in Westminster. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and kitchen along with lots of windows provide plenty of open space with natural sunlight. The condo was built in 2015, has high end finishes, quartz counter tops, beautiful maple cabinetry, stainless steel Electrolux appliances, a kitchen pantry and an attached two car tandem garage with storage cabinets. The flat screen TV in the living room can be included with the lease. A near new washer and dryer are included. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, 5 piece master bath, and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. One dog 20 pounds or smaller allowed, with accompanying HOA registration and fees. The condo is close to parks, trails, shopping, golf, restaurants, walking distance to the Westminster Rec Center and all with great access to Denver and Boulder. Great location and maintenance free!