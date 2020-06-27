All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 11331 Xavier Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
11331 Xavier Dr
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:35 AM

11331 Xavier Dr

11331 Xavier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11331 Xavier Drive, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Wonderful, light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful Legacy Villas in Westminster. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and kitchen along with lots of windows provide plenty of open space with natural sunlight. The condo was built in 2015, has high end finishes, quartz counter tops, beautiful maple cabinetry, stainless steel Electrolux appliances, a kitchen pantry and an attached two car tandem garage with storage cabinets. The flat screen TV in the living room can be included with the lease. A near new washer and dryer are included. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, 5 piece master bath, and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. One dog 20 pounds or smaller allowed, with accompanying HOA registration and fees. The condo is close to parks, trails, shopping, golf, restaurants, walking distance to the Westminster Rec Center and all with great access to Denver and Boulder. Great location and maintenance free!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11331 Xavier Dr have any available units?
11331 Xavier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11331 Xavier Dr have?
Some of 11331 Xavier Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11331 Xavier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11331 Xavier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11331 Xavier Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11331 Xavier Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11331 Xavier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11331 Xavier Dr offers parking.
Does 11331 Xavier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11331 Xavier Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11331 Xavier Dr have a pool?
No, 11331 Xavier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11331 Xavier Dr have accessible units?
No, 11331 Xavier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11331 Xavier Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11331 Xavier Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College