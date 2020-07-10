Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11249 W 103rd Drive Available 03/01/19 Great 4 bedroom home in Westminster - 2 story home with finished basement. Newer Paint Throughout. Main floor formal living room, bedroom, guest bath, family and kitchen/nook area with hardwood floors. Fireplace and tons of windows along the entire wall of family/nook area. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms and another full bath. Full finished basement offers 4th bedroom, full bath, laundry area with W/D and large rec area. Landscaped backyard with huge deck and nice lawn. 2 car garage. Over 2,000 sq ft finished.



(RLNE1978520)