11249 W 103rd Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11249 W 103rd Drive

11249 W 103rd Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11249 W 103rd Dr, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11249 W 103rd Drive Available 03/01/19 Great 4 bedroom home in Westminster - 2 story home with finished basement. Newer Paint Throughout. Main floor formal living room, bedroom, guest bath, family and kitchen/nook area with hardwood floors. Fireplace and tons of windows along the entire wall of family/nook area. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms and another full bath. Full finished basement offers 4th bedroom, full bath, laundry area with W/D and large rec area. Landscaped backyard with huge deck and nice lawn. 2 car garage. Over 2,000 sq ft finished.

(RLNE1978520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11249 W 103rd Drive have any available units?
11249 W 103rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11249 W 103rd Drive have?
Some of 11249 W 103rd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11249 W 103rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11249 W 103rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11249 W 103rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11249 W 103rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11249 W 103rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11249 W 103rd Drive offers parking.
Does 11249 W 103rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11249 W 103rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11249 W 103rd Drive have a pool?
No, 11249 W 103rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11249 W 103rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 11249 W 103rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11249 W 103rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11249 W 103rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

