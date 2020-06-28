All apartments in Westminster
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

11247 West 103 Ave

11247 W 103rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11247 W 103rd Ave, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Bright 3BR with great yard, huge deck, lots of living spaces! (W 103rd) - This bright and open split-level home is ready now! The upstairs level features wood floors in the living and dining rooms and new carpet in the bedrooms, plus a full bathroom. The well-appointed kitchen has a pantry and lots of counter space. Downstairs is a second living area, the third bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. You'll love entertaining on the big deck or growing your own vegetables in the raised beds. There's also a storage shed for all your tools! Round this off with an attached 2-car garage and washer/dryer included, and you have everything you need!

Sorry, no cats, but ask about our small-dog policy.
Absolutely no smokers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5123144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11247 West 103 Ave have any available units?
11247 West 103 Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11247 West 103 Ave have?
Some of 11247 West 103 Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11247 West 103 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11247 West 103 Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11247 West 103 Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11247 West 103 Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11247 West 103 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11247 West 103 Ave offers parking.
Does 11247 West 103 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11247 West 103 Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11247 West 103 Ave have a pool?
No, 11247 West 103 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11247 West 103 Ave have accessible units?
No, 11247 West 103 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11247 West 103 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11247 West 103 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
