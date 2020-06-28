11247 West 103 Ave

Amenities

Bright 3BR with great yard, huge deck, lots of living spaces! (W 103rd) - This bright and open split-level home is ready now! The upstairs level features wood floors in the living and dining rooms and new carpet in the bedrooms, plus a full bathroom. The well-appointed kitchen has a pantry and lots of counter space. Downstairs is a second living area, the third bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. You'll love entertaining on the big deck or growing your own vegetables in the raised beds. There's also a storage shed for all your tools! Round this off with an attached 2-car garage and washer/dryer included, and you have everything you need!



Sorry, no cats, but ask about our small-dog policy.

Absolutely no smokers.



No Cats Allowed



