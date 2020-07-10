10547 Robb Drive

Amenities
Description
Your new home is in an amazing location. Ample hiking trails right out your front door. Only several blocks from Westminster Hills Off-Leash Dog Park and Colorado Hills Open Space. Stanley Lake North Open Space Park is only a few minutes walk to the South.
Short drive to The Shops At Walnut Creek where you'll find many dining and entertainment options.
Utilities: tenant responsible for utilities, except trash
12 Month Lease.
Dogs welcome
Sorry, no cats
Amenities:
Washer and Dryer
Dishwasher
Microwave
Large Backyard and Deck
Details:
Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.0BA
Square Feet: 1,238
Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,245.00
Available: 5/1/19
Application Fee: $35.00
Security Deposit: $2,245.00
Security Deposit due at lease signing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.