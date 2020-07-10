All apartments in Westminster
10547 Robb Drive
10547 Robb Drive

10547 West Robb Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10547 West Robb Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
dog park
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Description

Your new home is in an amazing location. Ample hiking trails right out your front door. Only several blocks from Westminster Hills Off-Leash Dog Park and Colorado Hills Open Space. Stanley Lake North Open Space Park is only a few minutes walk to the South.

Short drive to The Shops At Walnut Creek where you'll find many dining and entertainment options.

Utilities: tenant responsible for utilities, except trash

12 Month Lease.

Dogs welcome
Sorry, no cats

Amenities:
Washer and Dryer
Dishwasher
Microwave
Large Backyard and Deck

Details:
Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.0BA
Square Feet: 1,238

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,245.00
Available: 5/1/19
Application Fee: $35.00
Security Deposit: $2,245.00
Security Deposit due at lease signing.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10547 Robb Drive have any available units?
10547 Robb Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10547 Robb Drive have?
Some of 10547 Robb Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10547 Robb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10547 Robb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10547 Robb Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10547 Robb Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10547 Robb Drive offer parking?
No, 10547 Robb Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10547 Robb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10547 Robb Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10547 Robb Drive have a pool?
No, 10547 Robb Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10547 Robb Drive have accessible units?
No, 10547 Robb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10547 Robb Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10547 Robb Drive has units with dishwashers.

