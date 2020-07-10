10547 Robb Drive

Amenities

Your new home is in an amazing location. Ample hiking trails right out your front door. Only several blocks from Westminster Hills Off-Leash Dog Park and Colorado Hills Open Space. Stanley Lake North Open Space Park is only a few minutes walk to the South.



Short drive to The Shops At Walnut Creek where you'll find many dining and entertainment options.



Utilities: tenant responsible for utilities, except trash



12 Month Lease.



Dogs welcome

Sorry, no cats



Large Backyard and Deck



Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.0BA

Square Feet: 1,238



Rent: $2,245.00

Available: 5/1/19

Application Fee: $35.00

Security Deposit: $2,245.00

Security Deposit due at lease signing.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.