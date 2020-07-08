All apartments in Westminster
10437 Independence St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

10437 Independence St

10437 Independence Street · No Longer Available
Location

10437 Independence Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10437 Independence St Available 07/06/20 Home sweet home- Perfect brick ranch - This home has been updated with tile in the front and baths, new bathrooms, pergo in the open kitchen, all new light fixtures, new doors front and back patio door. It's a pleasure! Two bedrooms and a full bath (soaking tub) upstairs; two bedrooms and a 3/4 bath on the lower level.
The service room has washer & dryer hookups and a perfect table for folding clothes.

small dog OK with additional deposit, Sorry No cats
Tenant pays all utilities (W/D HOOKUPS ONLY)
Lease Dates: 7/6/2020-6/30/2021
Sorry, no roommates

This home is a short drive to Standley Lake High School, easy commute via highway 36. Technically Westminster, zip code is Broomfield.

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com t

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5842549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10437 Independence St have any available units?
10437 Independence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10437 Independence St have?
Some of 10437 Independence St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10437 Independence St currently offering any rent specials?
10437 Independence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10437 Independence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10437 Independence St is pet friendly.
Does 10437 Independence St offer parking?
No, 10437 Independence St does not offer parking.
Does 10437 Independence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10437 Independence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10437 Independence St have a pool?
No, 10437 Independence St does not have a pool.
Does 10437 Independence St have accessible units?
No, 10437 Independence St does not have accessible units.
Does 10437 Independence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10437 Independence St does not have units with dishwashers.

