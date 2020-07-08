Amenities

10437 Independence St Available 07/06/20 Home sweet home- Perfect brick ranch - This home has been updated with tile in the front and baths, new bathrooms, pergo in the open kitchen, all new light fixtures, new doors front and back patio door. It's a pleasure! Two bedrooms and a full bath (soaking tub) upstairs; two bedrooms and a 3/4 bath on the lower level.

The service room has washer & dryer hookups and a perfect table for folding clothes.



small dog OK with additional deposit, Sorry No cats

Tenant pays all utilities (W/D HOOKUPS ONLY)

Lease Dates: 7/6/2020-6/30/2021

Sorry, no roommates



This home is a short drive to Standley Lake High School, easy commute via highway 36. Technically Westminster, zip code is Broomfield.



