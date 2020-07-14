All apartments in Thornton
Hadley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Hadley

Open Now until 6pm
501 East 102nd Ave · (833) 668-8686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO 80229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J-103 · Avail. now

$1,243

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit J-305 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit B-205 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-206 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit C-104 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit J-102 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hadley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
carport
courtyard
dog park
lobby
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments. Located in Thornton, CO, our community offers one and two-bedroom homes that blend unparalleled comfort with eye-catching features. All for you to experience the lifestyle you’ve always wanted. Pets allowed!

Found in a highly desirable area right off 102nd Avenue, our community puts you near a variety of places, making it ideal for anyone. Only 20 minutes away from our property, you will find schools, shopping centers, restaurants, employers, and more. The list includes Jefferson Academy Elementary, Standly Lake High, Thornton Town Center, Water World, Cinebar, Starbucks, Old Chicago, and Lambertson Lakes Park, among many others. Even your commutes will be less of a hassle since you can reach downtown Thornton and Westminster in a matter of minutes.

Fun and relaxation can also be found right on-site. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a shimmering swimmi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Leasing Fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, carports $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hadley have any available units?
Hadley has 14 units available starting at $1,243 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does Hadley have?
Some of Hadley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hadley currently offering any rent specials?
Hadley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hadley pet-friendly?
Yes, Hadley is pet friendly.
Does Hadley offer parking?
Yes, Hadley offers parking.
Does Hadley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hadley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hadley have a pool?
Yes, Hadley has a pool.
Does Hadley have accessible units?
No, Hadley does not have accessible units.
Does Hadley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hadley has units with dishwashers.
