Apartment List
/
CO
/
thornton
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

55 Furnished Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
South Thornton
1 Unit Available
9341 Hoffman Way - 2
9341 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
150 sqft
Rent Price: $725 Pre-leasing 1 room in spacious, updated 5 bedroom/2 bathroom house. 1 upstairs bedroom available in large home with open floor-plan.
Results within 1 mile of Thornton
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Results within 5 miles of Thornton
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
26 Units Available
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Found next to Highway 36 for easy access to surrounding areas. Near Waverly Acres Park, and many hiking/biking trails. All apartments upgraded with new stainless steel appliances. Large windows for stunning mountain views. Residents able to enjoy the resort-style pool, spa, and grilling gazebo.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
4 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,608
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Results within 10 miles of Thornton
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,562
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1232 sqft
Energy-efficient community near artistic hub, with easy access to the Enterprise Hill Historic District and Swallow Hill Historic District. Tenants can also walk to Safeway, Avenue Theatre, and other shops and venues. Residents also have access to heated swimming pool/spa and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,320
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
26 Units Available
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,163
803 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
1223 sqft
Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cherry Creek
88 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,270
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
29 Units Available
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Denver
13 Units Available
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,448
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
735 sqft
Modern homes come fully furnished. Units include air-conditioning and stainless steel appliances. A courtyard, coffee bar and gym are just some of the many great onsite amenities. Right near Coors Field and Market Street.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Fitzsimons
52 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,330
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Cherry Creek
18 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,819
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
Five Points
27 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,491
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Downtown Denver
45 Units Available
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,483
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
$
Cherry Creek
34 Units Available
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,402
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious interiors with wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, strength-training machines and spinning/yoga room. New community means that residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
13 Units Available
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
857 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from The Pavilions, 16th Street Mall, and other great shopping in Downtown Denver. Property offers residents a heated pool, rooftop terrace, huge fitness center, and many other amenities. Large units feature high ceilings and unique interior finishes.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
32 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.

June 2020 Thornton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thornton Rent Report. Thornton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thornton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Thornton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thornton Rent Report. Thornton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thornton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Thornton rents declined significantly over the past month

Thornton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thornton stand at $1,515 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,917 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Thornton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Thornton, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thornton

    Rent growth in Thornton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thornton is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Thornton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,917 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Thornton.
    • While rents in Thornton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thornton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Thornton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThornton 3 BedroomsThornton Accessible ApartmentsThornton Apartments under $1,000Thornton Apartments under $1,100
    Thornton Apartments under $1,200Thornton Apartments under $1,400Thornton Apartments with BalconyThornton Apartments with GarageThornton Apartments with GymThornton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThornton Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with PoolThornton Apartments with Washer-DryerThornton Dog Friendly ApartmentsThornton Furnished ApartmentsThornton Pet Friendly PlacesThornton Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
    Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South Thornton
    Quimby

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
    Arapahoe Community College