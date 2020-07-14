All apartments in Thornton
Village on Cypress
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Village on Cypress

8901 Colorado Blvd · (913) 674-4932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Save Up to $1000 Off Move-In Costs! Call for details.
Location

8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO 80229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F106 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit G206 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit F302 · Avail. now

$1,352

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit H208 · Avail. now

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit H205 · Avail. now

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit J305 · Avail. now

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village on Cypress.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony. Within our community, you will have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, heated pool, and BBQ picnic area. Our pet-friendly community also features a private bark park for your furry friend!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $175 non refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, Bull Terrier, Chow-Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Mastiff (any breed with bloodlines within), Newfoundland, Pit Bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, Siberian Husky and purebreds or mixes with these breeds are not permitted under any circumstances.
Parking Details: $15 per month, Guest Parking $3 per night.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village on Cypress have any available units?
Village on Cypress has 19 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does Village on Cypress have?
Some of Village on Cypress's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village on Cypress currently offering any rent specials?
Village on Cypress is offering the following rent specials: Save Up to $1000 Off Move-In Costs! Call for details.
Is Village on Cypress pet-friendly?
Yes, Village on Cypress is pet friendly.
Does Village on Cypress offer parking?
Yes, Village on Cypress offers parking.
Does Village on Cypress have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village on Cypress offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village on Cypress have a pool?
Yes, Village on Cypress has a pool.
Does Village on Cypress have accessible units?
No, Village on Cypress does not have accessible units.
Does Village on Cypress have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village on Cypress has units with dishwashers.
