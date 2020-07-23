/
/
adams county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
155 Apartments for rent in Adams County, CO📍
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
42 Units Available
Northglenn
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
27 Units Available
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
858 sqft
Fireplaces and air conditioning in apartments. Maintenance and manager on site. Playground and pools available. Less than half a mile from the restaurants and stores in Mission Trace North Shopping Center. Minutes from I-25.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
24 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,295
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
8 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
31 Units Available
Monaco
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
10 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,515
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the rolling hills of Westminster, Colorado, this community offers luxury, garden-style floor plans in 1-3 bedroom apartments. Clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and fire pits. Near Orchard Town Shopping Mall.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
18 Units Available
South Thornton
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,091
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
32 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,501
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Northglenn
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Northglenn
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
Studio
$1,120
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
South Thornton
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Central Westminster
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,438
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1284 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom homes in Westminster offer gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit W/D. Ready access to I-25 and approximately 20 minutes to downtown Denver and Boulder.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Federal Heights
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,024
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,209
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
South Thornton
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
South Thornton
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
North Washington
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,367
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
19 Units Available
Northglenn
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,383
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
35 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Adams County area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Fort Collins have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBerkley, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, CO