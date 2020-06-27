All apartments in Thornton
9946 Harrison St.

9946 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

9946 Harrison Street, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3afdded044 ----
Beautifully Immaculately maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2076 square foot home. Inside features include Hardwood floors though most of main level, Carpeted Living Room and Bedrooms, Open Floor Plan, Separate Dining Room, Fabulous updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances, tile back splash and granite counter, Custom Paint, Living Room fireplace, All major appliances including washer and dryer and Central A/C. Large unfinished basement great for storage or den space. Large spacious fully fenced in backyard with patio area, shed for extra storage and remote operated garage. House backs to open space and trails, great location close to shopping Restaurants and much more.

Available 06/07/2019. $1,995.00

Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Central Air
Two Car Garage
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9946 Harrison St. have any available units?
9946 Harrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9946 Harrison St. have?
Some of 9946 Harrison St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9946 Harrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
9946 Harrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9946 Harrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9946 Harrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 9946 Harrison St. offer parking?
Yes, 9946 Harrison St. offers parking.
Does 9946 Harrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9946 Harrison St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9946 Harrison St. have a pool?
No, 9946 Harrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 9946 Harrison St. have accessible units?
No, 9946 Harrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9946 Harrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9946 Harrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.

