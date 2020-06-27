9946 Harrison St.

Amenities

Beautifully Immaculately maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2076 square foot home. Inside features include Hardwood floors though most of main level, Carpeted Living Room and Bedrooms, Open Floor Plan, Separate Dining Room, Fabulous updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances, tile back splash and granite counter, Custom Paint, Living Room fireplace, All major appliances including washer and dryer and Central A/C. Large unfinished basement great for storage or den space. Large spacious fully fenced in backyard with patio area, shed for extra storage and remote operated garage. House backs to open space and trails, great location close to shopping Restaurants and much more.



Available 06/07/2019. $1,995.00



Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.



