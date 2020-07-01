All apartments in Thornton
Thornton, CO
13180 Birch Way
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:18 PM

13180 Birch Way

13180 Birch Way · No Longer Available
Location

13180 Birch Way, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom, 2 half bath house 2-story new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! Kitchen with center island, lots of cabinet space, spacious master suite with walk-in closet, huge back patio, fully finished basement. The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Within walking distance to elementary school. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13180 Birch Way have any available units?
13180 Birch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13180 Birch Way have?
Some of 13180 Birch Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13180 Birch Way currently offering any rent specials?
13180 Birch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13180 Birch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13180 Birch Way is pet friendly.
Does 13180 Birch Way offer parking?
No, 13180 Birch Way does not offer parking.
Does 13180 Birch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13180 Birch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13180 Birch Way have a pool?
No, 13180 Birch Way does not have a pool.
Does 13180 Birch Way have accessible units?
No, 13180 Birch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13180 Birch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13180 Birch Way does not have units with dishwashers.

