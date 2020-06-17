12722 Jasmine Street ·

Amenities

*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1313336.



This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Thornton will welcome you with 1,687 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a loft, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and crawl space with plenty of storage. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Sage Creek Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Walgreens, King Soopers, Boondocks Food & Fun, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include West Ridge Elementary School, Shadow Ridge Middle School, and Riverdale Ridge High School.



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent.



Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.



