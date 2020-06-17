All apartments in Thornton
12722 Jasmine Street

12722 Jasmine Street ·
Location

12722 Jasmine Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1313336.

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Thornton will welcome you with 1,687 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a loft, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and crawl space with plenty of storage. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Sage Creek Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Walgreens, King Soopers, Boondocks Food & Fun, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include West Ridge Elementary School, Shadow Ridge Middle School, and Riverdale Ridge High School.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent.

Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.

*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1313336.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12722 Jasmine Street have any available units?
12722 Jasmine Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12722 Jasmine Street have?
Some of 12722 Jasmine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12722 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
12722 Jasmine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12722 Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12722 Jasmine Street is pet friendly.
Does 12722 Jasmine Street offer parking?
Yes, 12722 Jasmine Street does offer parking.
Does 12722 Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12722 Jasmine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12722 Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 12722 Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 12722 Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 12722 Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12722 Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12722 Jasmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
