9543 W Alameda Ave
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

9543 W Alameda Ave

9543 West Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9543 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious Fourplex in West Lakewood - Property Id: 158590

This fourplex located on West Alameda near South Kipling has four separate units, all are available for immediate occupancy. Each one has 3BR/2BA/1392SF, window air conditioners, washing machine, dryer, deck and plenty of street parking. These split level units have two bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, one bedroom and bathroom in the walkout lower level plus laundry room with washer/dryer while the main floor has the kitchen and spacious living room. This unit has a large upstairs balcony with a view of the park. Great location adjacent to an open field, close to Lakewood and Addenbrooke Parks, Colorado Christian University, the Federal Center, public transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment with easy access to the city, Belmar and I70. Tenant pays electric plus $50 per month in addition to the rent for water and gas, trash removal is included. Refundable security deposit is $3000.00.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158590
Property Id 158590

(RLNE5386306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

