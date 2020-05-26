All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 925 Chase Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
925 Chase Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

925 Chase Street

925 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Molholm
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

925 Chase Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Lakewood Duplex w/ Private Yard and 2-Car Garage!! - Welcome home to this charming 3-bedroom/2-bathroom duplex in Lakewood near the Lakewood Country Club - just a few blocks to the Sheridan Light Rail Station and just minutes to Sloan's Lake and downtown Denver for easy commuting.

Enjoy brand new hickory floors throughout the living spaces and brand new carpet in bedrooms, a cozy gas fireplace, skylights and lots of windows for natural light, and a private backyard with a covered porch to enjoy year-around!

Tenant is responsible for maintaining weeds around the house, and all utilities except sewer. Small pets considered with an additional $500 pet deposit per pet.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Call/text/email to schedule your private showing!

(RLNE4638234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Chase Street have any available units?
925 Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 925 Chase Street have?
Some of 925 Chase Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
925 Chase Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Chase Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Chase Street is pet friendly.
Does 925 Chase Street offer parking?
Yes, 925 Chase Street does offer parking.
Does 925 Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Chase Street have a pool?
No, 925 Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 925 Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 925 Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Chase Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Chase Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College