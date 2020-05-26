925 Chase Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Lakewood Duplex w/ Private Yard and 2-Car Garage!! - Welcome home to this charming 3-bedroom/2-bathroom duplex in Lakewood near the Lakewood Country Club - just a few blocks to the Sheridan Light Rail Station and just minutes to Sloan's Lake and downtown Denver for easy commuting.



Enjoy brand new hickory floors throughout the living spaces and brand new carpet in bedrooms, a cozy gas fireplace, skylights and lots of windows for natural light, and a private backyard with a covered porch to enjoy year-around!



Tenant is responsible for maintaining weeds around the house, and all utilities except sewer. Small pets considered with an additional $500 pet deposit per pet.



Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Call/text/email to schedule your private showing!



(RLNE4638234)