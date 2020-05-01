895 South Garrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom corner lot home. Stunning open floor plan. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and cooking with a wonderful island. The basement has two bedrooms, a large media or rec room, and a large laundry room. The home has a 1 car garage attached and a two car oversized detached garage - perfect for all your storage needs. The home is centrally located close to Belmar shopping area and only a 20 minute drive to downtown. Conveniently near excellent parks and trails.



