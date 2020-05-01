All apartments in Lakewood
895 South Garrison Street

895 South Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

895 South Garrison Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom corner lot home. Stunning open floor plan. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and cooking with a wonderful island. The basement has two bedrooms, a large media or rec room, and a large laundry room. The home has a 1 car garage attached and a two car oversized detached garage - perfect for all your storage needs. The home is centrally located close to Belmar shopping area and only a 20 minute drive to downtown. Conveniently near excellent parks and trails.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

