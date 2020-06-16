8737 W. Floyd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom Tri-level House for Rent in Lakewood! - Beautiful home features new paint throughout. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, sliding glass door with yard access and deck. Two bedrooms are located on the upper level and full bath. The lower level features large family room, 1/2 bath, washer/dryer hook ups and third bedroom with office. There is also a 2 car attached garage.



Conveniently located near shops, restaurants and highway 285 for easy Mountain access!



For more information and to schedule a showing please contact Ruby Gonzalez at 303-257-6726 or rgonzalez@atsmithco.com



(RLNE5732563)