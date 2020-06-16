All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

8737 W. Floyd Drive

8737 West Floyd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8737 West Floyd Drive, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom Tri-level House for Rent in Lakewood! - Beautiful home features new paint throughout. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, sliding glass door with yard access and deck. Two bedrooms are located on the upper level and full bath. The lower level features large family room, 1/2 bath, washer/dryer hook ups and third bedroom with office. There is also a 2 car attached garage.

Conveniently located near shops, restaurants and highway 285 for easy Mountain access!

For more information and to schedule a showing please contact Ruby Gonzalez at 303-257-6726 or rgonzalez@atsmithco.com

(RLNE5732563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8737 W. Floyd Drive have any available units?
8737 W. Floyd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8737 W. Floyd Drive have?
Some of 8737 W. Floyd Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8737 W. Floyd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8737 W. Floyd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8737 W. Floyd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8737 W. Floyd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8737 W. Floyd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8737 W. Floyd Drive offers parking.
Does 8737 W. Floyd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8737 W. Floyd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8737 W. Floyd Drive have a pool?
No, 8737 W. Floyd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8737 W. Floyd Drive have accessible units?
No, 8737 W. Floyd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8737 W. Floyd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8737 W. Floyd Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8737 W. Floyd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8737 W. Floyd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

