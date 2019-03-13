All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 14 2020

830 S. Kendall St

830 South Kendall Street · No Longer Available
Location

830 South Kendall Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lakewood Duplex - Property Id: 259980

3 bed/3bath duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac near Belmar. 10 minutes to I-25, 15 minutes to downtown, 15 minutes to the mountains. Well maintained with new carpet, refreshed paint, and quality hardwood laminate. Plenty of kitchen storage and new refrigerator. Very large den with walkout basement. Two car garage with storage racks. 70sq ft unfinished storage in basement. Large backyard with shed and hammock arch.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259980
Property Id 259980

(RLNE5701082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 S. Kendall St have any available units?
830 S. Kendall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 830 S. Kendall St have?
Some of 830 S. Kendall St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 S. Kendall St currently offering any rent specials?
830 S. Kendall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 S. Kendall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 S. Kendall St is pet friendly.
Does 830 S. Kendall St offer parking?
Yes, 830 S. Kendall St offers parking.
Does 830 S. Kendall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 S. Kendall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 S. Kendall St have a pool?
No, 830 S. Kendall St does not have a pool.
Does 830 S. Kendall St have accessible units?
No, 830 S. Kendall St does not have accessible units.
Does 830 S. Kendall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 S. Kendall St has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 S. Kendall St have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 S. Kendall St does not have units with air conditioning.

