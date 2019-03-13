830 S. Kendall St

Amenities

3 bed/3bath duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac near Belmar. 10 minutes to I-25, 15 minutes to downtown, 15 minutes to the mountains. Well maintained with new carpet, refreshed paint, and quality hardwood laminate. Plenty of kitchen storage and new refrigerator. Very large den with walkout basement. Two car garage with storage racks. 70sq ft unfinished storage in basement. Large backyard with shed and hammock arch.

