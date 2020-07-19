640 South Eldridge Street

Amenities

Come tour this great property located in the Green Mountain community of Lakewood! This property features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and 3,500 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes the major appliances, many cabinets for storage, and tile flooring. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with many windows that bring in great natural light. The living room is spacious and complete with a wood burning fireplace, and access to the back patio. The bathrooms have been updated to include modern finishes giving them a fresh feel. Outside you can enjoy beautiful mountain views from the large deck that is perfect for entertaining. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes from King Soopers, Natural Grocers, and countless other shops and restaurants. Commuting will be easy with quick access to both I-70 and E-470. Apply for this property today!



Pets: Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Finished basement

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 car garage

School District: Jefferson County R-1

Occupancy: Max of 3 people if unrelated



Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



