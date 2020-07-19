All apartments in Lakewood
640 South Eldridge Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

640 South Eldridge Street

640 South Eldridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

640 South Eldridge Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come tour this great property located in the Green Mountain community of Lakewood! This property features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and 3,500 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes the major appliances, many cabinets for storage, and tile flooring. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with many windows that bring in great natural light. The living room is spacious and complete with a wood burning fireplace, and access to the back patio. The bathrooms have been updated to include modern finishes giving them a fresh feel. Outside you can enjoy beautiful mountain views from the large deck that is perfect for entertaining. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes from King Soopers, Natural Grocers, and countless other shops and restaurants. Commuting will be easy with quick access to both I-70 and E-470. Apply for this property today!

Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Finished basement
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 car garage
School District: Jefferson County R-1
Occupancy: Max of 3 people if unrelated

Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 South Eldridge Street have any available units?
640 South Eldridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 640 South Eldridge Street have?
Some of 640 South Eldridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 South Eldridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
640 South Eldridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 South Eldridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 South Eldridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 640 South Eldridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 640 South Eldridge Street offers parking.
Does 640 South Eldridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 South Eldridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 South Eldridge Street have a pool?
No, 640 South Eldridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 640 South Eldridge Street have accessible units?
No, 640 South Eldridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 640 South Eldridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 South Eldridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 South Eldridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 South Eldridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
