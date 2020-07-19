636 South Xenon Court

Amenities

4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths! Desirable Green Mountain Area on tree lined street. Newer flooring and paint throughout. Remodeled bathrooms with new tile work and vanities. Large Dining Area. Includes two covered and one uncovered parking+street parking available. Complex has playground, basketball court, swimming pool, and club house. Very easy access to i-70 and no traffic noise. Large brick patio ideal for BBQ's. Newer vinyl windows throughout making it more energy efficient and utilities less costly. Washer and Dryer in unit. This townhouse is tastefully updated throughout. Water and sewer included.