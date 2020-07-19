All apartments in Lakewood
636 South Xenon Court

Location

636 South Xenon Court, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths! Desirable Green Mountain Area on tree lined street. Newer flooring and paint throughout. Remodeled bathrooms with new tile work and vanities. Large Dining Area. Includes two covered and one uncovered parking+street parking available. Complex has playground, basketball court, swimming pool, and club house. Very easy access to i-70 and no traffic noise. Large brick patio ideal for BBQ's. Newer vinyl windows throughout making it more energy efficient and utilities less costly. Washer and Dryer in unit. This townhouse is tastefully updated throughout. Water and sewer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 South Xenon Court have any available units?
636 South Xenon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 636 South Xenon Court have?
Some of 636 South Xenon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 South Xenon Court currently offering any rent specials?
636 South Xenon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 South Xenon Court pet-friendly?
No, 636 South Xenon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 636 South Xenon Court offer parking?
Yes, 636 South Xenon Court offers parking.
Does 636 South Xenon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 South Xenon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 South Xenon Court have a pool?
Yes, 636 South Xenon Court has a pool.
Does 636 South Xenon Court have accessible units?
No, 636 South Xenon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 636 South Xenon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 South Xenon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 South Xenon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 South Xenon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

