Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
5711 West 7th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5711 West 7th Avenue

5711 West 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Lakewood
Molholm
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

5711 West 7th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
A must see fully upgraded home. Directly across the street from Lakewood Gulch creek greenbelt. The main floor offers both living and family rooms, home office, large main floor master suite has a marble bath, jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Recessed lighting throughout. Beautiful upgraded tile in the kitchen, living room and dining rooms. The upgraded kitchen includes double oven, trash compactor and up and downdraft vents. Outdoor kitchen, with a beautifully landscaped backyard. Huge enclosed garden area. Very efficient foil built into the walls for lower energy bills. Finished basement 2 bedrooms, a full bath, washer and dryer, wet bar, flex space, and apmle storage. An oversized 2-car garage cat fit large trucks. Long driveway and ample off-street parking spaces. Only 6 blocks to the light rail. Quick access to Downtown Denver. Security deposit is $5000. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 West 7th Avenue have any available units?
5711 West 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5711 West 7th Avenue have?
Some of 5711 West 7th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 West 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5711 West 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 West 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5711 West 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5711 West 7th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5711 West 7th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5711 West 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 West 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 West 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5711 West 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5711 West 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5711 West 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 West 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5711 West 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5711 West 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5711 West 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

