5711 West 7th Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

A must see fully upgraded home. Directly across the street from Lakewood Gulch creek greenbelt. The main floor offers both living and family rooms, home office, large main floor master suite has a marble bath, jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Recessed lighting throughout. Beautiful upgraded tile in the kitchen, living room and dining rooms. The upgraded kitchen includes double oven, trash compactor and up and downdraft vents. Outdoor kitchen, with a beautifully landscaped backyard. Huge enclosed garden area. Very efficient foil built into the walls for lower energy bills. Finished basement 2 bedrooms, a full bath, washer and dryer, wet bar, flex space, and apmle storage. An oversized 2-car garage cat fit large trucks. Long driveway and ample off-street parking spaces. Only 6 blocks to the light rail. Quick access to Downtown Denver. Security deposit is $5000. No pets.