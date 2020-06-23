All apartments in Lakewood
5653 W 10th Ave
5653 W 10th Ave

5653 West 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5653 West 10th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$500.00 LEASE INCENTIVE OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR THIS BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in the highly sought after Sloans Lake area. 1 car attached garage on entry level, main floor with custom kitchen, open floor concept, large windows and deck. Third level boasts Master with ensuite bathroom and deck, second bedroom with large closet and bright windows. Washer and Dryer in unit! Central Air Conditioning. Minutes from shopping, restaurants and Sloans Lake. Call or text Kristen at 303.550.1497 to schedule your showing today! GO TO RENTDENVERNOW.COM to make application. All adults over 18 must make apply, $50.00 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5653 W 10th Ave have any available units?
5653 W 10th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5653 W 10th Ave have?
Some of 5653 W 10th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5653 W 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5653 W 10th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5653 W 10th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5653 W 10th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5653 W 10th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5653 W 10th Ave does offer parking.
Does 5653 W 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5653 W 10th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5653 W 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 5653 W 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5653 W 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5653 W 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5653 W 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5653 W 10th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5653 W 10th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5653 W 10th Ave has units with air conditioning.
