5653 W 10th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$500.00 LEASE INCENTIVE OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR THIS BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in the highly sought after Sloans Lake area. 1 car attached garage on entry level, main floor with custom kitchen, open floor concept, large windows and deck. Third level boasts Master with ensuite bathroom and deck, second bedroom with large closet and bright windows. Washer and Dryer in unit! Central Air Conditioning. Minutes from shopping, restaurants and Sloans Lake. Call or text Kristen at 303.550.1497 to schedule your showing today! GO TO RENTDENVERNOW.COM to make application. All adults over 18 must make apply, $50.00 per applicant.