Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex With Garage and 2 Fenced In Yards! 1 Block from Sheridan Light Rail Station. This Won't Last Long!!! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



Great location just of Sheridan, you'll be minutes from downtown Denver and have quick access to the mountains for those long awaiting camping and ski trips!



Located at 5242 W 9th Ave.,Lakewood, CO 80214 in the Two Creeks neighborhood.



Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex has everything you'll need. Whether you want to store all your gear in the garage or turn it into a work shop, this home offers those options. Did I mention the TWO fenced in yards and a covered patio!? The kitchen boast a gas stove and plenty of room for all your cooking needs.



Be directly next to the Surfside Splash Park to stay cool in the summer. Close to RMCAD, Auraria, Metro Denver, Red Rocks. Lakewood Dry Gulch Park is only 1 block away, which provides bike trails all the way into downtown Denver. Only a five minute drive to all the retail near Sloan's Lake such as Target, King Supers, Chick-Fil-A, McDonalds, etc.



Features Include:



-Private Parking

-Gas Range

-Garage

-Privacy

-Fenced in Yard

-Washer and Dryer

-1 Block from Sheridan Light Rail Station

-Great location and access to Denver and the Mountains



Apply online!

Application Fee $35.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $1350

Rent = $1350

Rubs= $75



(RLNE4883071)