All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 5242 W 9th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
5242 W 9th Ave
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

5242 W 9th Ave

5242 W 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Molholm
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5242 W 9th Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex With Garage and 2 Fenced In Yards! 1 Block from Sheridan Light Rail Station. This Won't Last Long!!! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Great location just of Sheridan, you'll be minutes from downtown Denver and have quick access to the mountains for those long awaiting camping and ski trips!

Located at 5242 W 9th Ave.,Lakewood, CO 80214 in the Two Creeks neighborhood.

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex has everything you'll need. Whether you want to store all your gear in the garage or turn it into a work shop, this home offers those options. Did I mention the TWO fenced in yards and a covered patio!? The kitchen boast a gas stove and plenty of room for all your cooking needs.

Be directly next to the Surfside Splash Park to stay cool in the summer. Close to RMCAD, Auraria, Metro Denver, Red Rocks. Lakewood Dry Gulch Park is only 1 block away, which provides bike trails all the way into downtown Denver. Only a five minute drive to all the retail near Sloan's Lake such as Target, King Supers, Chick-Fil-A, McDonalds, etc.

Features Include:

-Private Parking
-Gas Range
-Garage
-Privacy
-Fenced in Yard
-Washer and Dryer
-1 Block from Sheridan Light Rail Station
-Great location and access to Denver and the Mountains

Apply online!
Application Fee $35.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $1350
Rent = $1350
Rubs= $75

(RLNE4883071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5242 W 9th Ave have any available units?
5242 W 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5242 W 9th Ave have?
Some of 5242 W 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5242 W 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5242 W 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 W 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5242 W 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5242 W 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5242 W 9th Ave offers parking.
Does 5242 W 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5242 W 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 W 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 5242 W 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5242 W 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5242 W 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 W 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5242 W 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5242 W 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5242 W 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College